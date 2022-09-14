FCTA flags off construction of wireless signals at 98 intersections in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja.

As the government strives towards building a world class capital city, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has flagged off construction of wireless led traffic light control signals at 98 major intersections within the Territory, to ensure ease of traffic and orderliness on Abuja roads.

Speaking at the commencement of the project at Wuye Market Junction, in Wuye District, Abuja, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said

the project is part of the donor project powered by Government of the Peoples Republic of China, in addition to other donor projects for the immense benefit of FCT residents.

Bello noted that the project also adds value to efforts of managing energy consumption needs, as the traffic control signals will utilize wireless LED energy saving illumination.

Represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, the Minister expressed hope that on completion, the project will further

aid efforts by the FCT Administration to achieve an efficient and effective traffic management system in

Abuja.

“Abuja is one of the fastest growing cities in the world with an equally fast growing population.This rapid growth has put enormous pressure on city Infrastructure including those dedicated to Traffic management.

“On our part, we will ensure an enabling environment for a hitch-free and successful delivery of this project and look forward to its completion and subsequent commissioning”, he stressed.

Earlier in a welcome address, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, on behalf of FCT Permanent Secretary, disclosed that the story of the project started in 2012, during the 4th Ministerial

Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, (FOCAC) when the Chinese Government assented to the request to help the Nigerian Government construct Solar Powered Wireless Traffic Control Signals at 74 intersections in Abuja.

He said the Solar Powered Traffic light system has proven to be reliable and energy efficient, especially in the face of rising cost of gas in the global market.

“The major challenge is our resolve to own the project and to commit to

protecting it from vandalism. As already directed by the Minister, authorized officials to work on the installation would be clearly identifiable.

“I therefore call on citizen and residents to rise to protect the installations. If you see something unusual taking place, please raise alarm.

