Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State inauguration of newly elected State Executive

L-r... Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr  Joe Igbokwe, Grand Patron Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Lagos Chief Martin Agbaso  ; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai;  received certificate of office from Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide , Ambassador Okey Emuchay, during the inauguration of newly  Elected  State Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State held at the weekend...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…New President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai; received certificate of office from Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide , Ambassador Okey Emuchay and  former President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, World-wide, Chief Garry Nnachi Enwo Igariwey.

L-r…  Eze Ndigbo Ikeja . Eze Uche Dimgba.  Grand Patron Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Lagos. Chief Martin Agbaso  ; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter,Chief Sunday Ossai; Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide , Ambassador Okey Emuchay and former  President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, World-wide, Chief Garry Nnachi Enwo Igariwey .

Public Relation Officer Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) (middle) pose with other women during the inauguration .

L-r…  Member: Prince Alex Biafra Ezeobi;  Secretary  Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State  Mazi Robert Obasa; Eze Ndigbo Ibeju Lekki Eze Chris Offia; Director  of Special Duty Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Damian Okoye  and Hon Uche Amagba.

L-r…President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Chief Sir Amaechi Ebeledike; Obuzor Anioma , Vice President Delta in Lagos Comrade, Chuks Smith; President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Rivers State in Lagos Elder Adolphus Anum and  President Development Association of Ebonyi State (DAES) Lagos State; Mayor Dr Felix Amah Nnachi.

Cross Section of Members, during the inauguration of newly  elected State  Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo  Lagos State held on 10/9/2022 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

