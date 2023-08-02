FCT-IRS rakes in N98.5bn in 7 months

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has so far collected the sum of N98,579,312,517.94 from January to July showing a remarkable increase from the N65,757,760,389.50 collected during the same period in 2022.

The Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, disclosed this while addressing members of Staff during a virtual meeting .

Abdullahi expressed his appreciation for their diligent efforts and acknowledged that achieving over N33 billion higher than the previous year’s collection indicates effective strategies and practices being implemented.

The FCT-IRS boss commended the staff on their exceptional performance and encouraged them to continue their unwavering commitment, aiming to surpass the revenue target set for 2023. He emphasised that their continued dedication is crucial, especially in these times when governments at all levels are actively working to enhance their revenue bases.

He said that the management of FCT-IRS under his leadership has been relentless in its efforts to establish a robust institutional framework to support the Service’s operations. Gradually, the benefits of these ongoing endeavors have become evident, contributing to the remarkable results achieved.

Addressing concerns about the impact of fuel subsidy removal, Mr. Abdullahi reassured the staff that the Service is fully aware of the challenges they face. He pledged that every possible measure within the provisions of the budget will be taken to improve their well-being, ensuring that they receive what is due to them.

According to him, priority is given to the welfare of the staff, as their health and satisfaction are essential for their meaningful contributions to the Service.

“We are not unaware of the challenges confronting us occasioned by subsidy removal, we are working on ways to ease the hardship, you know everything we do here depends on the budget.

“We put a lot of things on the pipeline not necessarily monetary as the management will do anything possible within the provision of the Act establishing the Service to ensure you have what is due to you.

“We have been monitoring the the Services of the Health Care Providers to ensuring quality health cares are given to you and your family, I am glad that almost all of you have started accessing it, your health is a priority to us because it is when you are healthy that you can contribute meaningfully to the Service”

The FCT-IRS remains devoted to its mission of efficient revenue collection, and its achievements stand as a testament to the dedication and hard work of its staff. With strategic management and the commitment of each team member, the FCT-IRS is poised to further enhance revenue collection and contribute to the developmental goals of the Federal Capital Territory.