FCT AREA COUNCIL ELECTION: Minister calls on FCT residents to abide by extent rules and regulations guiding polls

..Warns Would-Be Trouble Makers

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on FCT residents to abide by all extant rules and regulations guiding the polls in a peaceful manner in the forthcoming FCT Area Council elections, scheduled to hold on Saturday 12th February 2022.

Malam Bello said that since the return to democracy in 1999, the FCT Area Council elections have held unfailingly every three years leading to the entrenchment of an enduring democratic culture where the wishes of the people have prevailed.

According to the Minister, conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission alone, but also those of the electorate working in tandem with all stakeholders, including security agencies, civil society groups, the mass media with community and religious leaders and organisations.

The Minister added that the smooth transition of power through the active participation of the electorate do not only deepen national democratic values but also ensure credible and accountable governance that will truly serve the people.

He reminded residents that the FCT is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity where every citizen has an equal stake in its affairs and called on all contestants and political parties to commit themselves to peace before, during and after the elections because, according to him, “after the election, we must all return back to being brothers and sisters bound by the love for country and the desire to see her grow.

“I therefore call on residents and contestants to use the Council polls to truly demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations” the Minister added.

Bello however, reminded would be trouble makers that the security agencies are under strict directives to bring the full weight of the law on errant individuals or groups who may attempt to breach the peace in whatever guise.

He also called on parents, traditional, community and religious leaders to caution their wards, subjects and members of their congregation against engaging in acts that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Malam Bello also reminded residents that the attention of the national and international community is focused on the FCT Area Council elections

The electorate in the FCT, therefore bear a burden of responsibility of ensuring a peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections he added.

Wishing the contestants the best of luck in the polls, the Minister advised residents not to hesitate to call on the relevant authorities if they witness any activities that run contrary to the laid down election guidelines.