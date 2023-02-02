Exponential Conference: The Elevation Church Equips Ministers for Church of the Future

The Exponential Network, an initiative of The Elevation Church, is glad to announce that the Exponential Conference 2023, themed “Resurgence: The Emerging Church,” will take place from Monday, February 6, through Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Pistis Conference Centre in Jakande, Lekki. Known globally as the gathering of ministerial leaders across Africa, the Exponential Conference is poised to trigger a spark that will equip ministers with the required capabilities to lead the church amid the new normal.

Since 2017, The Exponential Conference has pursued the mandate to catalyse the re-orientation, establishment, and organisation of a more vibrant, relevant, and impactful church, one capable of resolving emerging spiritual and socio-political challenges confronting the church and being the go-to source for solutions to current and anticipated challenges facing the world.

“Recent global challenges have presented the Church with a new set of dynamics that are imperative to surmount for impact. Therefore, more than ever before, there is a strong need to encourage and maintain the critical balance between the spiritual, mental, and emotional states of the Church,” says Godman Akinlabi, The Elevation Church’s Global Lead Pastor.

“The Exponential Conference will examine realistic approaches to deal with current and future challenges confronting the church and advance the finest approaches for guiding and pioneering inclusive transformation.” He added.

As consistent with the previous conferences, Exponential 2023 presents an array of seasoned international and local speakers, including Pastors Godman and Bolarinwa Akinlabi (hosts), Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Dr. Conway Edwards (USA), Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor Yemi Davids, Debola Deji-kurunmi, Mr. Leke Alder, Dr. Sam Chand (USA), Pastor Muriithi Wanjau (Kenya), Praise Fowowe, and many more.

Exponential 2023 will feature insightful breakout sessions such as: “How to Raise Industry Captains in Your Church,” “Leveraging Technology for Global Impact,” “Transforming Your Church with Data,” “Leading a Culture-Shaping Church,” “Finding Relevance for Leaders After Campus Ministry,” “Raising Kids That Are Light Heroes in a Changing World,” “Value Chain and Investment Opportunities in Music,” and more. Aside from the strategy aspect of the different sessions, this conference will explore vulnerability and openness, which are said to be lacking among ministers. This will allow ministers to recount their own experiences of ministry-related challenges and how they overcame them and are currently pressing on with renewed vigour.

At the close of Exponential 2023, participants would have been equipped with scalable, relatable, and easily applicable strategies that would trigger growth, expansion, and global impact.

The Worship Leaders Conference, which will be headlined by TY Bello, Eezee T., Tolucci, and Akinyemi Ayinokuwa, will also take place as part of the Exponential Conference 2023. This is designed to provide gospel creatives with critical insights on how to profit from their artistic talent while preserving both their faith and service to God.

The Exponential Conference is a hybrid event that will be held at the Pistis Conference Centre in Jakande, Lekki, online, and in select viewing centres across Nigeria. It is also designed to accommodate ministers of varying caliber from every denomination and demographic.