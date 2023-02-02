SystemSpecs: HumanManager becomes HumanManager Limited, appoints Adekunbi Ademiluyi as Managing Director.

The Board of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Adekunbi Ademiluyi as Managing Director of their new subsidiary, HumanManager Limited. Adekunbi has since resumed office, effective September 1, 2022.

With over 23 years of experience in banking, payments, and strategy, Adekunbi brings a unique set of skills and a global perspective to the business. This includes creating a commercial ecosystem of HR tech tools to optimise the employment process and employees’ lifespans in organisations, as well as improve employee lifestyles.

“We are excited to announce HumanManager Limited as our new subsidiary and Adekunbi Ademiluyi as the Managing Director of the business.” “These are to reinforce HumanManager’s leadership in the human capital management market space and optimise value in a fast-paced world,” said John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited.

HumanManager has been repositioned to feature employee lending, e-commerce, and other solutions that Adekunbi has successfully implemented with various companies over her career. She will work on strengthening our partnerships and building new relationships across industries to complete the outlook and focus of the company under her leadership.

He added that “Ademiluyi is expected to ensure that HumanManager Limited is at par with the current and future HR needs of businesses and also extend its services to organisations across Africa.” We have the vision to attain and maintain market leadership in terms of profitability and excellent service.

“We believe that she can drive and deliver the HumanManager Limited mission to create a workplace that empowers employees and employers as well as create a balance between employee satisfaction and workplace efficiency while constantly providing valuable insights to increase efficiency and productivity.”

Speaking on her appointment, Adekunbi Ademuliyi said: “HumanManager is at the forefront of HR technology, and I am excited to be part of the team that will continue to drive our success while ensuring that our clients receive the best service.”

Adekunbi holds a B.Sc. in Political Science from the University of Lagos and an MBA in International Business Management and Innovation from Barcelona Executive Business School. Her previous employers include Intercontinental Bank Plc. (now Access Bank), NetPlusDotCom, eTranzact Plc, and Babalakin & Co. Legal Practitioners.

She is the first female Managing Director of HumanManager Limited, the successor in deed and title to SystemSpecs Holdings Limited’s payroll and HR business.