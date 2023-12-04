Eternity Theological College Holds 2023 Matriculation/ Convocation Ceremony.

*Confers Merit Awards, PhD On Deserving Individuals.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Management and staffers of Eternity Theological College, Uyo in conjunction with Eternity Mission International Inc; collectively known as ‘Eternity Family’, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Friday held a combined 2023 Matriculation and Convocation Ceremony of the college with pomp and ceremonies.

Guests and dignitaries who converged on the beautifully decorated auditorium of the Eternity Mission International Inc, for the breathe taking event had a swell time as the rector of the College who doubles as the General Overseer of the church, Bishop Dr. Ernest B. Enoidem was on hand to fast track proceedings of the auspicious event to enable dignitaries who also had a date with the ongoing government event that day to leave on time.

Aside from the Matriculation and Convocation attended on representative capacity by two students each from post graduate diploma and Masters degree in religious studies and first degree for want of space and lack of it in the auditorium, the event also featured conferment of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) and Merit Award on Distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in their various fields of human endeavors.

Another feature which was not conspicuously written in the program of the event, but had to be observed and presided over by the Rector himself was donation for the completion of ongoing projects in the college.

Moderating the event as it were, the proprietor, Bishop Dr Enoidem stated that the conferment of the doctor of Philosophy or Honoris Causa and Merit Awards on deserving Individuals was their own way of appreciating the beneficiaries, surmising that the gesture was strictly on Merit.

Appreciating their benefactor for finding them worthy of the elevation, the beneficiaries who are mainly professing christians saw the conferment of Doctor of Philosophy degree in administration and leadership as honor that carries additional spiritual impetus on them for a greater work in the vineyard of God.

Two of the conferees that stood out like the phenomenal Northern star were Bishop Dr Akaninyene Bassey and Engr Dr. Augustine Udoh, who came all the way from the United States of America purposely for the conferment. Both of them were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy in Administration and Leadership, a gesture both showed tremendous appreciation.

Hear them: “The honor has provided a platform for us, the conferees to do more for God and humanity. It is good to acquire good education, with the doctorate in our academic kitty we can go places.

“Education liberates the mind and gives man opportunity to become more useful to the society he lives. We have been repositioned to do more for our generation and generation unborn.”