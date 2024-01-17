Eterna Plc becomes an official domestic sales distributor of Dangote petroleum refinery

Eterna Plc; a leading integrated energy provider in the country, has announced a major milestone in the energy industry as an official domestic sales distributor of Dangote Petroleum Refinery products in Nigeria.

This appointment positions Eterna Plc as one of the major distributors of Dangote domestic products in the country and reinforces the company’s commitment to improving product supply with the assurance of significant investment in trucking both through truck acquisition and strategic partnership with third-party transportation. The appointment is a testament to the company’s long-standing reputation for excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Expressing his excitement over the partnership, the Managing Director / CEO of Eterna Plc, Mr. Benjamin Nwaezeigwe said, “We are proud to be appointed as an official distributor of Dangote refinery domestic sale in Nigeria. This partnership with Dangote refinery is a demonstration of our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class Energy solutions that meet their needs and expectations.”

We are happy that we are keeping to our promise to stakeholders that the company will remain competitive even in the face of fuel subsidy removal.

Eterna PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes lubricants and chemicals and operates a network of filling stations. It plans to further increase its retail network across the country. It plans to actively play across the energy value chain covering the production, transportation, and distribution of energy solutions vital for economic growth and development. It will be the first choice for its customers as it seeks to dominate the African Energy industry by strategically expanding operations and growing market share.