Environment minister resumes office as Tinubu renames ministry

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of State for Environmental, Ishaq Salako resumes office today after his inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is coming as President Tinubu has announced the renaming of the ministry from ministry of Environment and Ecological Management to ministry of Environment.

The statement of the Director of Press, ministry of Environment,Haruna Ibrahim, yesterday said the event to receive the minister would take place at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Mabushi Abuja.

In the same vein, President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine and Blue Economy have been reshuffled.

While Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Minister of Interior

More so, Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Minister of Transportation as both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, while Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

According to the statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, all aforementioned changes take immediate effect by the directives of the President.