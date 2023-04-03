Enugu Fair: Dangote demonstrates uses of Falcon Cement

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

As part of its public enlightenment programme, Dangote Cement has demonstrated how to put into appropriate use, its variants of cement to achieve the best results.

At the on-going Trade Fair at Enugu, the Company gathered stakeholders in the built industry and demonstrated the use of its Falcon cement brand, saying when used appropriately, the consumer is guaranteed solid structure that can withstand any weather.

The practical demonstration of the use of the cement brand in the full glare of block moulders and other construction experts involved building, plastering, tiling and band screeding four dwarf walls with the product.

Dangote Cement Coordinator, Artisans Training, Mr. Johnson Olaniyi who conducted the demonstration of the use of Falcon Cement brand in four categories said the product comes with several benefits even as it is pocket friendly.

He explained that the use of Falcon Cement in screeding produces a smooth surface that would require less quantity of paint adding that the smoothness of the wall after the screeding should be the desire of all prospective house owners.

Olaniyi argued that if people understand the role of Dangote Cement’s falcon brand in having a good and attractive screeding, every intending house owner would insist on the use of the product for screeding.

He pointed out that the binding power of Dangote Falcon Cement enables tiles to stick easily to walls and surfaces as the artisans watch tillers use Dangote Falcon Cement to place tiles on walls and surfaces. He then advised the artisans to always “recommend Dangote Falcon Cement to their clients for setting and plastering of walls as its binding power helps to hold sandcrete blocks used in walls and partitioning.” This was also demonstrated at the venue.

In his remarks, during the demonstration, Regional Director, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Engr. Fred Akingbesote said the initiative by Dangote Cement to conduct a practical demonstration of the uses of its Falcon Cement brand is commendable and should be emulated by other cement producers.

The SON Director said the demonstration has enlightened and educated end-users of cement on the importance of using grades of cement for specific and prescribed jobs. He urged the management of Dangote Cement not to relent but do more to educate users on the qualities and strengths of each grade of cement adding that SON is ready to collaborate the cement company in this regard.

Earlier, President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture, (ECCIMA), Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike in his welcome remarks noted Dangote Industries Limited has added a lot of value to the growth of the Nigerian economy as it is operating in almost every sector of the economy.

According to him, the exploits of Dangote Group shows great level and high degree of vision, creativity, thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, hard work and industry.

Regional Sales Director, South East, Dangote Cement Plc, Dr Abayomi Shittu in his welcome remarks noted that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

Said he: “There is no gainsaying the fact that ECCIMA is unique. This is because Enugu State has one of the largest concentration of industries in the South East/South-South geopolitical region and serve as a corridor for transportation of goods, services, and people between the two regions and the rest of Nigeria.”

“ECCIMA International Trade Fair therefore remains an avenue for us to connect with our customers in South-East and other parts of the country. It is a home coming as the region is known for their innovation and industry. We at Dangote Group and people of South-East share the trait of ever pushing beyond the limits and discovering new levels of success” he added.