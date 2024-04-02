Enugu begins verification of LG workers and Primary School Teachers

by Cosmas Chukwu

Update on Verification Exercise for Local Government and Primary School Pensioners

In light of the ongoing verification exercise for pensioners of local government and primary school teachers in the state, we are pleased to announce that the verification team will be embarking on visits to each senatorial zone.

These visits aim to conduct biometric capturing and rectify any issues encountered by individual pensioners throughout the process.

For ease of coordination, the schedule for the exercise has been amended as follows:

1. Enugu North Senatorial Zone

• Day 1: 3rd April, 2024 Nsukka.

• Day 2: 4th April, 2024 Igbo Etiti.

• Day 3: 5th April, 2024 Igboeze North and Uzo Uwani.

• Day 4: 8th April, 2024 Igboeze South.

• Day 5: 9th April, 2024 Udenu.

2. Enugu West Senatorial Zone

• Day 1: 10th April, 2024 Aninri and Awgu.

• Day 2: 11th April, 2024 Ezeagu.

• Day 3: 12th April, 2024 Oji River.

• Day 4: 15th April, 2024 Udi.

• Day 5: 16th April, 2024 Udi.

3. Enugu East Senatorial Zone

• Day 1: 17th April, 2024 Enugu East, Enugu North and

Enugu South.

• Day 2: 18th April, 2024 Isi Uzo.

• Day 3: 19th April, 2024 Nkanu East.

• Day 4: 22nd April, 2024 Nkanu West.

NOTE:

• MOP-UP – Individuals who have not undergone verification at their respective Local Government Areas (LGAs) are requested to present themselves for the exercise at the Local Government Pensions Board Office in Enugu, on 23rd and 24th, April.

• Pensioners who have completed the online process are expected to come on site with their Pension Authority and Online Verification Printout for review and biometric capturing afterward.

• Overseas/Hospitalized Pensioners should complete online self-registration and send active contact details, choosing a convenient time and date for a one (1) minute video call for virtual verification to email: verify@enugu.live

Your participation in this exercise is invaluable as we strive to ensure the smooth and accurate disbursement of pensions to all deserving pensioners.

