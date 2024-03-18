Energy Transition: Kyari Joins Global Energy Leaders at CERAWeek 2024

The NNPC Ltd will be at the 2024 CERAWeek Conference scheduled to hold in Houston, United States from 18th to 22nd March 2024.

GCEO, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari will headline the Plenary Session titled “Leadership Dialogue” on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, at the annual strategic conference.

Same day, NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan will also headline a Plenary Session titled “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies?

On Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, it will be the turn of the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, who will be a Panelist on a Strategic Dialogue Session titled “Africa’s Energy Future: Access, Investment & Sustainability”.

CERAWeek is one of the largest energy conferences in the world, drawing thousands of foremost global energy industry experts and a host of other corporate and government leaders from around the world annually to Houston, United States, for a week-long conversation on the future of energy.

Organised by S&P Global, the conference has grown in recent years to accommodate new energy technologies and climate issues. The 2024 conference is expected to have participants from 90 countries and will feature 1,400 speakers.

Under the theme “Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, Climate, Technology and Geopolitics” the CERAWeek 2024 will explore “strategies for a multidimensional, multispeed and multifuel energy transition,” as the global energy industry tries to respond to, and offer insight into roadmap towards, growing demand for emissions reductions and moving towards cleaner forms of energy.