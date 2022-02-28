Energy summit outcomes have yielded development — Minister

The Federal Government says outcomes from the past edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) have been embraced and utilised by government, policy makers and oil and gas industry to effect development.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, made this known on Thursday night in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming fifth edition of NIES 2022.

The summit , with the theme “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition” is scheduled to hold in Abuja from Feb. 27 to March 3 .

Highlighting the summit outcomes, the minister said conversation around the exit of government from Joint Venture cash call funding emanated from the summit.

He said the push to diversify Nigeria’s economy and drive industrialisation through focus on domestic utilisation of natural gas which culminated to the declaration of 2020 as the year of natural gas for Nigeria emanated from the summit.

Others, according to Sylva, are Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative and the launch of the National Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) after several years of planning.

“The United States Trade Development Agency (USTDA) signed a phenomenal deal to finance the development of 1.35 megawatts power plant here in Abuja with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the summit.

“Key international and indigenous companies like Shell Petroleum and Development Company Limited, Total Exploration and Production, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Dangote Refinery, Waltersmith Petroman and others used the summit platform to drive their aspirations and launch major projects.

“The Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives made definitive statements on the passage of the PIB at this summit,” he said.

He said the summit was aimed at driving a new narrative and making energy transition the cornerstone of the country’s industry policy.

According to him, the summit is to deliver the biggest and best African Petroleum Technology and Business Conference that will be the definitive platform, not just for Nigeria, but also for Africa to engage the global energy community.

On this note, he disclosed that over 5,000 participants from about 53 countries were expected at the summit which would feature plenary sessions Award/Gala Dinner and Memorandum of Understanding signings, among others.

The NIES, formally known as the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), is a Federal Government of Nigeria official energy industry event being produced by Brevity Anderson and jointly hosted by the Ministry and all its parastatals.

For a better society