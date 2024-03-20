Encomia as Uzodimma seals deal with four development partners on Imo economy

Encomia have continued to pour in for Governor Hope Uzodimma following the recent deals he sealed with four development partners on how to boost the economic profile of Imo State, open the South East to the outside world and create employment for the teeming youths.

Across the entire demography of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma is receiving accolades from the citizens who give gratitude to God for the selfless service they are getting from their Governor.

Last week in Cairo, Governor Uzodimma was in Cairo, Egypt to meet with four development partners – Hassan Allam, Elsewedy Electric, Orascom and ADES – before rounding off the meetings with the President of Africa Export-Import (Afrexim) Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, where a $1.5 billion investment agreement deal was struck.

Deputy Chairman of Imo State Elders Council, Prince Lemmy Akakem congratulated Ndi Imo in advance for the investment potentials, saying he is “proud of Governor Uzodimma for connecting Imo to the national grid with his giant strides in projects such as this.”

Prince Akakem added: “I know and trust that by the grace of God he will take Imo to a greater height because God has blessed us with a passionate and hardworking Governor.”

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Sir MacDonald Ebere did not just describe Governor Uzodimma as a visionary and wise man, but a leader who has taken his time to “study the Imo economy and has identified the key economic levers to move the State forward.”

Ebere said: “I have no doubts that the development of the Urashi project will revolutionise the Imo economy and transform its business ecosystem. The project will open the Imo economy to the world. I am not surprised that the Governor has embarked on this laudable project with every sense of dedication and pragmatism. The recent endorsements from Egypt speak volumes. The coming on board of the Afrexim bank–a true and significant African financial institution–means a lot to the project. We are excited about the developments and very hopeful for a better Imo.”

Speaking in the same vein, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Commissioner-designate, Mrs Nkechi Ugwu said that the “Imo women are elated for the prospect of improved energy and the creation of jobs for us, our husbands, our brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. Kudos to our Governor. We are proud of you. Imo adigo mma.”

Also, the immediate past Imo State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria ( ALGON), Mr. Willie Okolieogwo said that “Imo people will continue to thank God for His infinite wisdom in giving us Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State at this perilous economic times. May he remain Blessed!”

From the stable of the traditional institution, the Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers, Orlu Zone, HRH, Eze Thomas Obiefule, said with the effort Governor Uzodimma is making today to develop Imo, ” the State will be like Lagos if not better than Lagos in years to come.”

Eze Obiefule added: “I am grateful for what is happening and Imo people are very happy and even more grateful to God for giving them Hope Uzodimma now. When Urashi River is fully dredged and operational, people who don’t have jobs will have jobs, economy will be boosted and Imo State cannot be the same again.”

To the Associate Prof of Law at the Imo State University, Aloy Ojilere, “Governor Hope Uzodimma comes to me as a man who knows what to do at any given time and I must salute his courage to embark on projects and programmes that will make Imo State more economically viable from what it is currently. And for the instant case with development partners, I think the people will be better off and Imo State better positioned on the long run if the investment potentials are properly harnessed.”

It was Governor Uzodimma’s bid to ensure a robust economic growth for Imo State that he met with the multinational firms in Egypt.

The meeting considered, among other things, the dredging of the Urashi River that will open the South East to the outside world with the consequent development of the industrial cluster at the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, the setting up of fertilizer plant and uninterrupted electricity supply chain plant using gas deposits in the area.

Just as Imo people are excited about the meetings, Governor Uzodimma himself is confident that the meeting has so far yielded an investment portfolio valued at 1.5 billion United States dollars and that after completion the projects will result to massive job creation, boosting of the economic profile of Imo State as well as align the South East economy with that of the global economy.

The Imo State government under Governor Uzodimma flagged off the dredging of the Urashi river to the Atlantic ocean last year to boost the economic fortune of the State.

The project is dear to Governor Uzodimma as he believes it will bring industrial revolution to the South East region when completed.

Having also secured an Oil and Gas Free Zone status for Urashi, there was need for the Governor to woo investors, hence the

investment meetings with Chief executive and directors of Afrexim bank and other willing development partners in Cairo, Egypt.