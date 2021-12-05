Embattled Former Enugu Lands Commissioner Lands In Jail

by Cosmas Chukwu

The last may not have been heard of the travails of former Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development,, Dr Surveyor Victor Nnam, sequel to his resignation from the Enugu State Executive Council penultimate October.

Dr Nnam directly after his resignation reportedly had one of property located in Enugu marked for demolition by the State Government.

The embattled former commissioner for lands, and Urban development, Surveyor Victor Nnam recently has landed in the prison custody following his arraignment yesterday, Friday, December 3rd, 2021 and his inability to meet the bail conditions.

Surveyor Victor Nnam was arraigned for 10-Count Charge before Honorable Justice I. N. Buba of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, in Enugu by the Enugu state government.

The 10- Count Charges included but not limited to, that Surveyor Victor Nnam through false pretence and with intent to defraud did obtained Obeagu/Amechi Awkunanaw land thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance fee fraud and other related offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and punishable under thesame section of the act.