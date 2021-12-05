2023: Group Insists On Zoning Next Enugu Governor Enugu East Zone  

by Cosmas Chukwu

Members of a socio-political group, Enugu State Equity and Integrity Assembly have thrown their total weight behind the existing zoning arrangement for the governorship position in Enugu State.

The group, made up of people of Enugu West Senatorial Zone, disclosed their stance in a communiqué read by the coordinator, Mr. Gary Eneh at the end of their meeting in Enugu, yesterday.

They noted that the zoning arrangement had helped to stabilize Enugu State and reduce political tension, bitterness and rancour among political actors in the state.

They stated that for peace and equity, the next governor of Enugu State should come from Enugu East Senatorial District, stressing that “Enugu West Senatorial zone is not interested in the governorship position come 2023 as such moves would run contrary to the established zoning formula in the state”.

Members of the group unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the manner he has been promoting peace and unity as well as entrenching good governance in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges.

According to them, “the members of the Association are unflinchingly in support of the established zoning formula in the State.

“That the members are not oblivious of the fact that the next governor of Enugu State should be from Enugu East Senatorial zone for equity, fair-play, integrity and justice

“That Enugu West Senatorial zone is not interested in the governorship position come 2023 as such moves would run contrary to the established zoning formula in the State

“That the members passed a vote of confidence in the amiable, untiring governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. These are our declarations.”

The group maintained that past and present political office holders in Enugu emerged from the zoning formula which guaranteed the existing peaceful and secure environment in the state.

Pundits posit that the group position may not be unconnected with subterranean and powerful moves by the Senator representing Enugu West and multi-term senator cum former Deputy President of the Senate, Prof Ike Ekweremadu, to succeed the incumbent, a position viewed by the Integrity group as against the zoning arrangement.

Leaders of the group present at the event include Chief Sam Aneke (Retired Assistant Comptroller General, Nigeria Custom Services); Hon. Nelson Uduji (former member of Enugu State House of Assembly); Engr. Dr. Charles Ajah (former Commissioner for Water Resources, Enugu State); Chief Barr. Peter Aniagboso (former Chairman, Ezeagu LGA); Chief Frank Maluze (Estate Surveyor) and Nze Philip Oko, among others.