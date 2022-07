The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

In his congratulatory message, the Speaker prayed for a joyous and peaceful celebration and called on all Nigerians to use the opportunity of the occasion to reflect on the virtues of harmonious and peaceful coexistence while prioritising the lessons of sacrifice, perseverance and togetherness which the festivity teaches.