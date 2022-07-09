Champion Newspapers Limited
Press conference by Ohanaeze Political Forum in Lagos

L-r... Deputy Chairman Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) Convener Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Solomon  Ogbonna Aguene; Chairman of the Forum Chief Chris Ekwilo; organising secretary  Chief Uche BabaTata , during a press conference  on Bringing Life into Ohanaeze and Lagos Polities held in Lagos on 5/7/2022 .PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
R-L… Convener Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Solomon  Ogbonna Aguene; Deputy Chairman Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) Coordinating Secretary Chief Joe Egbo; State Secretary Ohanaeze Political Forum Hon Smart Unya.

Convener Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Solomon  Ogbonna Aguene; Chairman of the Forum Chief Chris Ekwilo; Deputy Chairman Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) convener Ohanaeze organising Secretary  Chief Uche BabaTata, during a press Conference  on Bringing Life into Ohanaeze and Lagos Polities held in Lagos on 5/7/2022 ….PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI

 

