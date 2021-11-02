Champion Newspapers Limited
EFCC arrests Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering

Popular billionaire and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged money laundering.

 

The Anambra-born club owner, who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, at about noon on Monday, was still being interrogated by operatives of the commission as at the time of filing this report

 

Though allegations against the socialite were not made public as of press time, a source stated that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

 

According to the source, “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak.”

 

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said he has yet to be briefed on the development.

 

Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly killed.

 

The lavish display of wealth set tongues wagging with many Nigerians wondering about his source of wealth.

 

Several celebrities, business people and politicians turned out in large numbers for the funeral described as very unique.

