Edo 2024:  12 aspirants cleared to contest Feb. 17 APC primary election

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has cleared all the twelve gubernatorial aspirants who physically presented themselves and participated in the two-day exercise which took place at the party’s Secretariat last weekend.

Twelve aspirants who purchased the Expression of Interest Forms and Nomination Forms and returned the documents on time were successfully screened by the Committee within a two-day period starting Thursday, 8th February, 2024 and Friday, 9th February, 2024.

The 12 successful aspirants are:

Prince Clem Agba, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu and Engr. Gideon Ikhine.

Others are Col. David Imuse (Rtd.), Gen. Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd.), Prof. (Sen.) Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Hon Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe

Certificates of Screening were presented on Saturday. to the gubernatorial aspirants at the Party’s Secretariat by the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, who commended the for their orderly behaviour and determination to become the flag-bearers of the party.

Speaking with newsmen, the Edo State Acting APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe remarked shortly after the certificate presentation that the caliber of aspirants vying for the opportunity to lead the APC to the governorship election was a clear indication that the party will not give anything to chance.

“It is a clear indication that Edo is going to be taken by the APC. Because the aspirants are eminent people who are eminently qualified and the committee members that screened them are eminent people in the society.

“Questions were thrown at them. Their papers were checked. They are all qualified and they received their certificates today. It shows we are ready to take over Edo state.”

Asked whether he has reconciled with the leader of the party in the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Tenebe said: “I don’t have any differences with our leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He is our leader in the state. We are working together. Everything you see here today, he is aware. So, there are no cracks on the wall. We are ready and willing to do the congress.”

Continuing, he said, “There is nothing to fear. Like we always say, we don’t want problems but if people bring problems, there is no problem.”

A national official of the party Nze Duru confirmed in an interview that the delegates Congress will be conducted on Monday, adding, “I want to believe for those of you who do not have the schedule tbat it has been produced and published which will lead us to the conduct of the primaries on the 17th, February 2024.

“We are working closely with the state acting chairman of the party. We will brief him constantly on the steps being taken by the NWC to ensure a free, fair and transparent primaries in the state. Where you are in doubt, please feel free and put a call to the state chairman. If you cannot reach him, you can call the national organising secretary or myself to answer any questions at any point in time.”

He urged the aspirants to contr their supporters during the primaries adding, “We will like to wish all of you the very best and ensure you conduct yourselves as members of the party in an atmosphere devoid of rancour.”

The APC Screening Committee Chairman, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja who was represented by Hon. Adeoye Adelakun said the two days given for the exercise, were used to go through documents provided and the interrogation of all the aspirants, pointing out that all of them are worthy of presentation as candidates.

“We have signed a report and handed them over, such that they will be free to contest the primary election on the 17th February, 2024. Whoever is worthy of being the candidate of the party, we pray that he will be successful at the end of the day at the poll.

“We pray that God will continue to steer the ship of the party in a manner that make us to continue to be rulers of this country and not opposition,” he concluded.