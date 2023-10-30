Ebonyi PDP Crisis..Party Chieftains dismisses resignation of some party members, insists party remains solid

CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

Renowned Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State Messrs. Boniface Igwe and Hon Emmanuel Uka, have dismissed the recent resignation of notable party bigwigs in the State, insisting that the party remained unshakable.

The party leaders made the remark in Abakaliki the State capital on Monday, while briefing newsmen.

They described the development as a non-issue that would not jolt the party into crisis.

Apparently referring to the recent resignation of Six party Chairmen at the Local Government Areas, and former National Assembly member, the party bigwigs emphasized that it was the right of those that resigned to do so.

The affected PDP Council Chairmen who resigned included Mr Friday Agbom ( Ezza South), Mr Philip Nwofe (Izzi), Hon Nwobasi Ude Chizoba (Ohaozara), Micheal Chukwu (Ivo ) Bright Ifere (Ikwo) Ndukwe Okam (Edda).

Hon Igwe, a strong disciple of Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the PDP governorship candidate in the March 18 election, maintained that the party was not losing any sleep following the resignation.

Messrs Emmanuel Uka, was a one-time Co-ordinator of the Echiele Development Centre in Ivo Local Government Area of the State.

According to them, “the party Chairmen exercised the rights granted them by the country’s Constitution, which provided for freedom of association”.

“The affected Chairmen were known to have allegedly worked against the party’s interest during the 2023 election hence their resignations did not come as a surprise to the party”

“Well, we don’t think that the news is a surprise because the concerned chairmen were known not to have worked for our party during the last general election”

“They only confirmed what we already knew by formally tendering their resignations as party chairmen in their respective local government areas”.

” This issue of resignation and planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is a mere distraction, as a party we will not fall for it’

“Igwe described Odii as a selfless politician and leader who used his resources to positively affect the lives of the citizens of the state in many ways”

“As a private citizen, Odii has used his wealth and resources to lift many poor and downtrodden citizens of the state from poverty through economic empowerment”

“Odii is a man who wants Ebonyi youths to lead a good life; Odii through his foundation, Ebele-AnyiChuks Foundation, has empowered many youths including women,” .

“The resignation of Mr Michael Chukwu, PDP chairman in Ivo and former Member House of Representatives Hon Livinus Makwe, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, would not affect the party in the area.

“Concerning the resignation and defection of Mr Livinus Makwe from our party, it will not affect the party in Ivo, the reason is that their spirit is not in PDP only their flesh”

” It doesn’t affect us in any way from doing what we wish, we wish them well wherever they find themselves, all we know is that PDP is a movement no one can stop.”

They charged members of the party in Ivo and Ebonyi in general to remain steadfast and supportive of the party.

Meanwhile, chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State Chief Augustine Nwazunku, has described the resignation of the Six chairmen of the party at the Local Governments Area a non-issue .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng