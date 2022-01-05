Ebonyi guber 2023: Federal lawmaker reaffirms PDP resolve to reclaim Governorship seat

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ezza North/Ishielu Constituency in the House of Representatives Abuja on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Anayo Edwin Nwonu,has restated the resolve of the party to emerge victorious in the gubernatorial polls of the State come 2023 general election.

Hon Edwin Nwonu made the assertion on Tuesday in his country home Ekkah Community Ezza North Local Government Area while addressing party faithful from the 171 wards across the Local Government Areas of the state who paid him New Year homage.

Hon Nwonu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions and a Governorship aspirant in the State, reiterated that PDP would reclaim the state from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The National Assembly member urged the electorate in the State to assess each of the gubernatorial aspirants jostling for positions based on their performance before talking decisions .

“I call on Ebonyi electorate to use the respective performance of those jostling for the plum job in the respective public offices they occupied before and presently to assess them including myself”

Edwin-Nwoñu commended party faithfuls for their commitment to the PDP, assuring that the party was set to reclaim the gubernatorial position in Ebonyi State during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“I want to assure you that the entire Ebonyi electorate is firmly in support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party that is dear to their hearts.

“PDP is set to democratically take over Ebonyi State Government House by winning with landslide margins in all the elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

“I want Ebonyi people to assess each of the aspirants by their performances in the various offices they occupied in the past or even presently before giving support”, he said.

Hon Nwonu further said: “The good thing is that all of us vying for Ebonyi State Governorship in 2023 have tested power, it is time to assess us based on performance.

“Ebonyi people need a governor who is committed to the welfare of the people, who has shown capacity to perform. It is through these assessments that Ebonyi people will discover the person the cap fits more”.