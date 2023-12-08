Ebonyi govt budgets N202.1bn for 2024 fiscal year

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has presented an Appropriation Bill of N202.127 billion for the 2024 Fiscal year.

Presenting the budget to the 24 member House of Assembly on Thursday, Governor Nwifuru said that the Ministry of Works has the highest chunk of the Budget to the tune of over N21 billion naira

He said that in the 2024 budget, N69.323 billion was proposed for Recurrent Expenditure while N132.804 billion was earmarked for Capital Expenditure.

Governor Nwifuru said that the budget shows Capital Expenditure stands at 66 percent while Recurrent stands at 34 percent respectively.

‘As it stands today, the Ministry of Works has the highest chunk of the Budget to the tune of over 21 billion naira.”

Nwifuru disclosed that the State Government will commence construction of 512 km of roads across the State during the 2024 fiscal year.

Governor Nwifuru reiterated the administration preparedness to open up rural Communities through aggressive road construction in the upcoming year.

“Out of the 512 kms of roads earmarked for construction, a total of 310 km would be completed within the cycle of the 2024 Budget.

“In the area of Works, we have marshalled out and identified so many roads that need urgent attention of the Government, some are rural roads, some are urban roads and some are Federal roads.

“In Ebonyi North, we have Nwiboko Obodo road, 12 km, Okwo Ngbo NigerCem road, Mgbaji Nwagu-Iziogo road already awarded, Kpirikiri-Randa-Nwofe road, some Sections of the road are in a very deplorable condition and we will give it a facelift”

“In Ebonyi Central, Ezillo-Iyionu-Ezzaegu 23.8 km contract has already been awarded. Contractors are already on site at 13.34 km Oriuzor road among others.

Governor Nwifuru reiterated that Health Sector received the Second Highest attention under the 2024 Budget, insisting that it became necessary in order to create access to health care services to the average Ebonyians in line with his People’s Charter of Needs blueprint”

“On Healthcare Governor Nwifuru opined “We have recruited 36 new Doctors added to 7 of them previously bringing the total of them to 42”

‘ What the State will do is to pay them salary equivalent to what the Federal Government pays Doctors, buy them brand new Jeeps, furnish the Doctors Quarters in the General Hospitals and make the Quarter habitable”

“As we speak, a Contract of N8.81 billion naira already awarded for the supply of Drugs, consumables, and equipment in the General Hospitals, so that you don’t have any need to come to town or even Abuja in search of medical attention.”

The Governor also hinted of his administration’s desire to scale up empowerment for underprivileged Ebonyians under the 2024 Budget.

“In our Primary Schools, we are not in a haste to do employment, we will do employment but we will do quality employment.”

“In Education, we have been able to clear arrears of Salary of Civil Servants in the State, increased subvention to Ebonyi University to N200 million, College of Education to N65 million”

The Governor announced plans to build 39 pilot Secondary Schools that will serve as a reference point to further upgrade public Schools in Ebonyi State and sister States in the Country.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his assistance to the State stating “we will not be able to achieve the goals of the State without the generousity of Mr President”

Earlier in a welcome address , the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, assured that the Lawmakers will give accelerated passage to the budget.

Hon Odunwa restated that the Assembly has passed Six Bills into law since it’s inauguration in May 2023.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Speaker Him Chinedu Onah, members of the State Executive Council, the State Chairman of APC Hon Stanley Okoro Emegha, former Deputy Governor Professor Chigozie Ogbu, former Speaker of the Assembly Hon Ikechukwu Nwankwo among others.