Ebonyi Executive Council urges  MWR to tackle water supply challenges in the state

….redeployed Permanent Secretaries

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Ebonyi State Executive Council has issued a 48- hours ultimatum to the Ministry of Water Resources to tackle issues militating against water supply to the people of the State.

In a related development, the Council has approved the redeployment of some Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service geared towards enhancing greater efficiency and Service Delivery in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji , made the disclosure at the weekend in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting held at the New Executive Council Chambers Centenary City .

“Within 48- hours ,the Ministry of Water Resources must ensure they tackle all issues militating against water supply in the capital city of Abakaliki ”

“water supply is critical to the people of the state, the Committee constituted would monitor activities so far and ensure that water is provided to the citizenry”

He said that the State Government has reviewed and approved the 2021 budget from N122 billion to N99 billion due to paucity of funds.

Commissioner Orji reiterated that the decision of the Executive Council on the reviewed 2021 appropriation would be communicated to the State House of Assembly.

Barrister Orji announced that the State Chief Executive directed the redeployment of some Permanent Secretaries namely Mr. Agama formerly permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance now assigned to Government House, while Mrs. Blessing Ezeoke formerly of the State Universal Education Board to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

Other Permanent Secretaries redeployed include Mrs. Okiri Patricia now redeployed to Ministry of Agriculture/Natural Resources, Dr. (Mrs) Rita Mary Okoro redeployed from Ministry of Agriculture to State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) while Mr. Emma Nwafor is redeployed to Ministry of Trade and Investment .

The Information Commissioner disclosed that a New Permanent Secretary named Mrs. Williamson Ubong was appointed and deployed to the Ministry of Finance and economic development

“The New Permanent Secretary (40 years) from Rivers State until her appointment was a State Civil Servant with the Ministry of Finance was given this new offer to prove that Governor Umahi was a bridge builder who believes in One Nigeria”

“The appointment of a Permanent Secretary from Rivers State will make for efficiency and make people appreciate that Governor Umahi is a detribalized Nigerian, it takes a Nationalistic Personality like that of Governor Umahi to appoint somebody far away from outside the State ”

The Commissioner said that the State Executive Council constituted an enlarged Executive Committee comprising Commissioners , Senior Special Advisers, Special Assistants to monitor activities of the Ministries of Water Resources, Power ,Environment and Ebubeagu Security Outfit to ensure the provision of efficient Services to the people.

“Exco did constitute an enlarged Committee to move to the field in the night to ensure that the relevant ministries are up to task in their mandate in rendering effective services to the people”

The terms of Reference of the Committee included to assess the situation reports in the Ministries and to ensure efficiency was provided in their services to the people.