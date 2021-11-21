Prophetess Onyinye celebrates birthday amid thanksgiving

Prophetess Onyinyechukwu Pricilla Edward who is the head shepherd of the Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry celebrated her 2021 birthday at the Ministry’s main auditorium in the Agric area of Ikorodu Lagos during which the congregation offered special thanksgiving amid prayers for her continuous protection and guidance from God. It was also an accession for Sister Onyinye as she is popularly called to renew her vow to serve at the altar of God even as she confessed that it has taken her resolve to be a servant of God for her to begin to enjoy immeasurable level of success and peace of mind in all her endevours.

According to her, every other thing which she had attempted to do in the past in her mortal resistance to obey the call of God as a prophetess was unsuccessful. She said that she even suffered blindness for one and half years until the miracle of October 6, 2007 which saw her regain her sight. It was in recounting God’s numerous grace upon her that Prophetess Onyinye prayed God to continue to manifest His power and blessings upon Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry, a worship centre which celebrated its 11th year anniversary this year.

Prophetess Onyinye Pricilla Edward and her husband Mr Edward dancing to the Alter for her birthday thanksgiving.

