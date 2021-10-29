Ebonyi Executive Council approves N757 million for roads maintenance in addition to N864 million for Airport Projects

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)





Ebonyi State Executive Council has approved the sum of N757 million to the State Ministry of Works to facilitate the maintenance of roads in the State .



In a similar vein, the Government has equally approved the sum of N864.8 million for the completion of the Airport Project embarked upon by Governor David Umahi administration.



The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure on Thursday at the New Government House Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.



“The State Government considered the request of the Ministry of Works for Funds for the maintenance of roads in the State and approved the sum of N757.5 million for roads maintenance in the State “



“The State Government has approved the sum of N864.8 million for the Airport Project which covers Labour , Iron Works and Earth Works in the site”



He said that the Government would present the 2022 Budget proposals to the public on Friday for citizens input before transmitting it to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.



“The State Government approved the Content of the 2022 Budget , the proposals would be presented to the public for their inputs on Friday 29th October before its presentation to the State House of Assembly”



In a related development, the State Government has constituted a Committee to come up with inputs on issues surrounding Ebonyi State fixed properties in Abuja and Lagos.



Members of the Committee included the Secretary to the State Government Dr Kenneth Ugballa (Chairman), the Commissioner for Justice Barrister Cletus Ofoke (Secretary), Commissioner for Trade and Investment and Permanent Secretaries as members.



Barrister Orji restated that the reports of the Committee would be presented to the general public for appraisals.



Meanwhile, the State Government has approved that certain facilities of the State be handed over to the State Property and Investment Company as part of its policy on Private Sector Development of the economy.



The Information Commissioner emphasized that State Government issued Certificate of Occupancy (C of Os) to the Ebonyi State Property and Investment Company for the Management of King David University of Medical Sciences, Old Abakpa Market and Old Building Material Market .