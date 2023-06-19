Ebonyi Deputy Speaker Hon Onah, pledges equal representation of Hausa Community in his Constituency

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly who doubles as the Member representing Ohaukwu South Constituency Hon Chinedu Onah, has restated his commitment to giving equal adequate representation to members of the Hausa Community residing in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

Hon Onah made the promise on Monday while playing host to a delegation of the Hausa community, who paid him a courtesy visit at he Assembly legislative complex Nkaliki Road Abakaliki.

The lawmakers expressed joy at the visit, stating that the delegation was the first to visit him since he assumed office as the Deputy Speaker of the House on June 13, 2023.

He emphasized that the Hausa Community resident in Ohaukwu, were no longer visitors but rather citizens of the State considering their contributions and peaceful disposition in the State.

Hon Onah assured the delegation that the new administration in the State would continue to provide democratic dividends to all residents of the State.

He urged them to be law-abiding citizens, restating that the Ebonyi State House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, was committed to passing laws that would ensure the well-being of the people.

Earlier in a remark, the leader of the delegation Alhaji Salisu Yinusa (Spina), said that the essence of the visit was to familiarize themselves with the Hon Chinedu Onah, whom they described as their own lawmaker.

Alhaji Yinusa maintained that Hon Onah, was a good man that had always represented their interest.

He promised on behalf of the Hausa Community to be law abiding and continue supporting the State Government.