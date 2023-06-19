Gunmen kill INEC staff, kidnap wife in Ebonyi

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Unknown Gunmen have shot dead a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified as Mr Emmanuel Igwe, in the Ivo Local Government Area axis of the State.

The victim, an Assistant Electoral Officer in Afikpo North Local Government Area, encountered the assailants while on his way back from Abia State .

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ebonyi State Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday around mid-day.

The PPRO said that the gunmen shot the victim through his car’s windscreen.

“We have began a manhunt for the assailants, we are hopeful that they will be apprehended. The victim was shot through the windscreen of his car .

A source from the community who pleaded anonymity said that in recent times, the route linking Ivo axis of Ebonyi State through Okigwe has become a den of kidnappers masquerading as Fulani herdsmen.