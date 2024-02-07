Dr Arase Retired, Senior Officers Visit IGP, Discuss Renewed Welfare Package, Training Curriculum 

*As IGP Harps on Re-orientation Programmes for Police Officers.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The former Inspector-General of Police and present Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, on 6th February, 2024, led a team of retired Senior Police Officers under the aegis of the Police Veterans’ Foundation, a new foundation which will be launched on the 5th of March, 2024 in Abuja, paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

This was. disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday in Abuja.

The team comprised the President, Association of Retired Police Officers (ARPON), DIG Mohammed Aminu Yesufu (Rtd.) who was in charge of Planning and Infotech (F Department) as it then was; CP Isah Grema (Rtd.) amongst others.

The short meeting in the office of the IGP centred on the plans of the foundation to assist in the areas of facilitating improved welfare for both serving and retired Police officers, partnering with the police on reviewing training manuals and curriculum across board, supporting the police by volunteering as instructors in the various colleges and training schools, etc.

The IGP while reacting, appreciated the group and promised to key into the plans of the Police Veteran’s Foundation as such will go a long way to standardize the operating procedures of the Force.