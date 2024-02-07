Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Dr Arase Retired, Senior Officers Visit IGP, Discuss Renewed Welfare Package, Training Curriculum 

Metro news
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
*As IGP Harps on Re-orientation Programmes for Police Officers.
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The former Inspector-General of Police and present Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, on 6th February, 2024, led a team of retired Senior Police Officers under the aegis of the Police Veterans’ Foundation, a new foundation which will be launched on the 5th of March, 2024 in Abuja, paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.
This was. disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday in Abuja.
The team comprised the President, Association of Retired Police Officers (ARPON), DIG Mohammed Aminu Yesufu (Rtd.) who was in charge of Planning and Infotech (F Department) as it then was; CP Isah Grema (Rtd.) amongst others.
The short meeting in the office of the IGP centred on the plans of the foundation to assist in the areas of facilitating improved welfare for both serving and retired Police officers, partnering with the police on reviewing training manuals and curriculum across board, supporting the police by volunteering as instructors in the various colleges and training schools, etc.
The IGP while reacting, appreciated the group and promised to key into the plans of the Police Veteran’s Foundation as such will go a long way to standardize the operating procedures of the Force.
Continue Reading
Editor 17579 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FG, German government partner to tackle illegal migration,…

Abiodun Releases Another N1bn Gratuity

How Kano Police Nabbed Kaduna Bandit Fleeing Rival Gang Feud

Blasphemy: Popular Kano Sheikh, Abduljabbar’s Disciple…

1 of 551