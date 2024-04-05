Dr. Aisha Achimugu extends Ramadan relief to 500 Kogi indigenes

Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, has doled out financial support to 500 beneficiaries during the holy month of Ramadan.

The support was channelled trough her non-governmental organisation, NGO, Sam Empowerment Foundation (SEF) initiative tagged the SEF Ramadan Soft Grant initiative in the Aloji Community in Kogi State.

According to the foundation, the SEF Ramadan Soft Grant initiative is aimed at recognising the importance of supporting vulnerable communities, especially given the current hardship in the country.

It added that the Ramadan Food Distribution Programme reflects the foundation’s total commitment to alleviating hunger and promoting solidarity within society.

Mrs Keima Ogunlana, project director of the Sam Empowerment Foundation, who disclosed this stressed that such support during the period of Ramadan reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to alleviating hunger which conforms with Sustainable Development Goal, SDG2 and promoting solidarity within society.

She said that the financial support can be used to get food items essential for nourishment during the fasting period, and ensure that recipients can observe Ramadan with dignity and comfort.

“We extend our gratitude to all partners, volunteers, and supporters whose contributions make this initiative possible.

“Most importantly, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our President and Founder, Dr. (Mrs) Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, for her compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment to uplifting the vulnerable members of society.

Besides the financial support for 500 beneficiaries, Mrs Ogunlana stated that the foundation in demonstration of its commitment to education also granted scholarships to 21 deserving students from the Aloji Community School.

“Inspired by the example set by Dr (Mrs) Aisha Achimugu, her profound act embodies the core values of Ramadan and underscores her dedication to humanity.

“Her compassionate leadership serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all, encouraging the perpetuation of kindness and compassion within our communities,” she added.

