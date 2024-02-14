Don’t Dissolve New Emirates, Rano Community Tells Gov. Abba

Rano community urges Kano Gov not to dissolve new Emirate councils

The people of Rano community in Kano have urged the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, not to succumb to pressure from certain individuals described as enemies of progress who are calling for the dissolution of the newly created Emirate councils in Kano state.

This was emphasised during a press conference held on Wednesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kano state chapter, where Alhaji Wali Ado Rano addressed the media.

He stated that remarkable developments have emerged in all the newly created emirate councils, underscoring the importance of sustaining their existence.

Supporting the need for more emirate councils in Kano state, Alhaji Rano pointed out that Yobe state has 14 emirate councils, while Taraba, Kaduna, Kwara, and Sokoto states have 56, 32, 53, and 30 emirate councils, respectively.

He also disclosed that Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Zamfara states have 6, 14, 14, and 19 emirate councils, respectively, highlighting the disparity with Kano state, which only has 5 emirate councils.

He emphasised, “In the exercise of our collective freedom of expression, we organised this press conference so as to emphasise our position on the sustainability of our restored Emirate.”

We should like to make it clear that sustaining this Emirate has the aspiration of the vast majority of our area.”

Secondly, sustenance is not by any means meant to despise Kano emirate or any personality as perceived by narrow-minded elements.”

Therefore, our bond of brotherhood would continue to exist between the people of the restored emirates and those of the Kano emirate.”

Alhaji Rano also noted that the upgrading of traditional rulers is not uncommon in Nigeria, as the promotion of village heads to district heads or district heads to emirs has been ongoing from the Fulani Jihad to the present day.

He added, “The sustenance of our hitherto existing emirates, as well as the upgrading of districts to emirates, should not be viewed with negative political connotation but seen as deliberate and conscious efforts to restore and preserve traditional and political autonomy to their historic place.”

Regarding Rano in particular, Alhaji Rano highlighted its historical significance as an autonomous kingdom ruled by several kings like Kwarrarafa and Habe.

He emphasised that Rano has existed as an independent entity with many towns and villages under its domain, being one of the famous seven Hausa states founded by the legendary Bawo. Even during the Fulani Jihad, Rano maintained its independence as a kingdom.

He concluded by urging Governor Yusuf not to heed the calls for the dissolution of their emirate, emphasizing the massive support given by the people of Rano during the election.