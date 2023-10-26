Disquiet in OML 18 over salary arrears

There is anxiety and unease within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 oilfields located within the Cawthorne channel coastal communities in Rivers state over outstanding wages for oil workers.

Aggrieved staff of the Operator of OML 18 are reported to be up in arms against the Board and management of the company over long unpaid salaries and benefits.

Sources within the OML 18 operations told our correspondent that an ultimatum has been given to the Board and Management of the company to settle the outstanding indebtedness.

The oil workers maintained that failure by the operator to meet its staff welfare obligations would result in the staff union taking unilateral action against the individual Board members.

Efforts to get a reaction from representatives of the company by our correspondent were unsuccessful.

