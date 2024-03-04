Development of N’Delta: NDDC harps on collaboration with Stakeholders

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said it is harping on continuous collaboration with stakeholders in Niger Delta for more development of the region.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who spoke at a special ceremony in Okrika local government council of Rivers State at the weekend, to honour the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, said the commission would continue to engage stakeholders of the region to build synergy for the sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku, represented by the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that Commission was building strong collaborations and engaging with stakeholders such as traditional rulers to form a strong coalition of development partners.

He said “We are giving emphasis to legacy projects which would leave a lasting impact, to transform our environment, and the Niger Delta. We are moving away from transactional to transformational development, because that is the only way we can renew hope in our people and ensure their sustainable development.”

The NDDC boss said that the Commission had taken the bull by the horn in trying to change the narrative, in fulfilling the dreams of all who fought, and continue to fight, for a better Niger Delta region.

According to him, NDDC would fulfil the expectations of Niger Delta stakeholders in seeing “a Commission that works in their best interest, and, in doing so, we would drive the vision of all whose dreams of a better Niger Delta region made Niger Deltans warriors for change.”

“There is no better legacy than to continue to embark on projects that touche the lives of our people.”

Addressing the gathering, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, announced the upgrade of the stool of the Amayanabo of Okochiri from second class status to a first class.

The governor at the event, thanked Rivers people for their support towards his administration, and promised not to disappoint them.

Chief Abiye Sekibo, a former Federal Minister of Transport, had earlier said in a welcome speech that the Wakirike nation had gathered to celebrate one of its own.

He declared that King Ateke Tom had contributed to the prevailing atmosphere of peace in various communities and the Niger Delta.