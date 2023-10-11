Defence Chief to Boko Haram terrorists: Surrender now or risk elimination

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS,) Gen. Christopher Musa has warned Boko Haram members that are still in the bushes to use the opportunity created by Operation Safe Corridor to surrender to Nigerian troops or risk elimatiination.

He said the military will use both Kinetic and non-Kinetic approach in ending the over decade long Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency in the North East, stressing that anyone who refuses to repent would be eliminated.

Gen. Musa who disclosed this on Tuesday at the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the Borno state capital said ” Basically, I am here in the theatre for operational visit aimed at boosting the morale of my troops in the frontline.

“I want to also use this opportunity to reiterate our calls for remnants of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals to surrender or risk killed, as we are determined to restore peace in all nooks and crannies in the country,” he said.

Addressing newsmen shortly after a close door meeting which lasted for over two hours with officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the CDS said, “the Nigerian Military under my leadership, and with support from God Almighty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all stakeholders are ready to end terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country very soon.

“With the briefs I recieved from the Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibusi and the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Peter Malla, I am satisfied with successes recorded against remnants of Boko Haram terrorists., But notwithstanding, I want to urge troops not to relent, but to remain committed and resolute with high spirit until the war is totally over.”

The Defence Chief also visited the wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the 7 Div Military Hospital, where he wished them quick recovery.

While at the Government House on a courtesy call on Governor Zulum, General Musa assured government and people of the state for total peace.

He recalled and appreciated the tremendous support recieved from Borno State Government and its people which led to thousands of Boko Haram members repented when he was the Theatre Commander of OPHK.

He also attributed his appointment as CDS to the support and prayers offered to him and his family by Borno people.

Responding Governor Zulum, described the CDS as a very committed, dedicated and God -fearing officer, and pledged his administration’s continual support to the military and other para military agencies restore peace in the land.

He also called the military to intensify efforts to promote resilience amongst people who have willingly returned back to their liberated communities.

Earlier, the CDS was also at the Shehu of Borno’s palace, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi for a homage where he appreciated the roles played by the traditional ruler and his people towards complementing efforts of the military and government, which assisted tremendouly in the relative peace currently witnessed in the region.

In another development, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the conversion of Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Arabic (Teachers) College in Maiduguri to a specialised institute for teaching of Arabic and Islamic education that will aim to counter the ideology of Boko Haram.

While making the announcement on Tuesday during an inspection visit to the college, preparatory to the conversion, Zulum said the initiative was aimed at responding to the threat posed by Boko Haram, and its violent campaign against education and its propagation of a radical and misguided interpretation of Islam.

When established, the new institute will run in partnership with the Al-Azhar University in Cairo and it will be producing students who will return to Borno’s 27 local government areas for preaching that will counter Boko Haram’s ideas.

“We are here to examine the capacity of this school, in terms of human resources and the infrastructure with a view to converting it to be Al-Azhar Institute”, Governor Zulum announced.

When established, “we hope to ensure that each student after graduating from this school, can speak Arabic fluently and have a strong background in Islamic knowledge. Admission to this school will cut across the 27 LGAs so that they can go back and preach peace. We will do everything possible to avoid the reoccurrence of the experience we had in the last decade”, Zulum noted.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has directed the newly established Borno State Arabic and Tsangaya Education Board to take over the administration of all Tsangaya and Islamic Schools in Borno State.