Death of Prof Nimi Briggs, a devastating loss – Wike

.He tried his best to end protracted ASUU strike, says Ngige

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the death of former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs came to him as a shock.

The governor described the death of the renowned Professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, who once served as chairman of both Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and Rivers State Economic Advisory Council, as a sad moment for the Government and people of Rivers State.

Governor Wike noted that Prof Briggs was not only an exceptional obstetrics and gynaecology teacher, but also an astute administrator who was committed to the common good of humanity.

The governor, while acknowledging the immense contributions of Prof Briggs while he served in RSIEC and the Rivers State Economic Advisory Council, stressed that his passion, vision and relentless pursuit of better and progressive Rivers State will remain a source of inspiration to generations to come.

“I am very shocked and sad to hear that Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs has passed on. He was indeed symbol of commitment and dedication to the medical profession, our dear Rivers State and the nation. His contributions to public health and service were immeasurable.

“As the Vice Chancellor of the foremost University of Port Harcourt, Prof Briggs demonstrated that he was absolutely visionary, because he worked tirelessly to promote academic excellence and infrastructural transformation of the institution.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I wish to express my profound condolences to Prof Briggs’ wife, his children, extended family and friends. I pray God to grant you all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has mourned the death of former Vice Chancellor of University of Port-Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Briggs, at the age of 79.

Ngige recalled that besides piloting the affairs of the Committee of Pro Chancellors of Nigerian universities, Briggs did all within his powers as the Chairman of the Committee of the Federal Ministry of Education on Renegotiation of Conditions of Service of university workers, to resolve the industrial crisis in the university system on the negotiation table, but to no avail.

The Minister particularly remembered the dexterity with which Briggs played his role as a pivotal point during the eight-month strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), trying to bring his colleagues to embrace dialogue, but it yielded no fruits.

Ngige paid glowing tribute to the late Professor for his contributions to intellectualism and the field of Medicine, particularly in the area of obstetrics and gynaecology, saying his achievements in the academia remain indelible.

While extolling the administrative ability of the deceased, Ngige recalled that he first served as the Acting Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) from 1995-1996, before his appointment as substantive Vice Chancellor, serving from 2000-2005.

“Apart from rendering service, he put down all his experiences as a university administrator in a book, titled ‘Thoughts on University Education in Nigeria (2000-2005).’ He was the founder and Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors and former Chairman of the Board of the National Hospital, Abuja.

“In addition to his contributions to the academia and university administration, he contributed intellectually through his writings in bringing peace to the Niger Delta during the days of armed militancy in the region.”