ARCON warns against provocative, offensive adverts

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has warned media owners and advertising agencies against the use of provocative, offensive and non-vetted adverts.

The Director-General, ARCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Fadolapo said that the council noted with concern series of advertisements displayed during the Easter celebration by advertisers, media owners and advertising agencies.

According to him, the adverts are provocative, insensitive, offensive and incendiary and are not submitted nor vetted by the Advertising Standards Panel in accordance with the provisions of Sections 53(1) of ARCON Act No. 23 of 2022.

“A number of advertisements were observed during the Easter celebration by the council to be unpleasant and demeaning to the Christian faith.

“The council will take necessary action to ensure that the rights, sensitivities, and religious beliefs of any sect or group of people are not ridiculed, disparaged, or exploited for commercial gains or otherwise.

“Advertisers, advertisement agencies and the media as well as its owners are strongly advised to desist from exposing any form of advertisement without obtaining the prior approval of the standard panel,” Fadolapo said.

He warned that violators would be sanctioned in accordance with the law