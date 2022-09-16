Dangote Cement N5m Star-Prize winners to become cement distributors in Bag of Goodies Promo, season 3

The management of Dangote Cement Plc has disclosed that the expected 100 N5million star-prize winners in its on-going Bag of Goodies National Consumer Promo, Season 3 would be offered the opportunity to be signed on as its Cement distributors if they so wish.

The Company said in Ilorin, Kwara State capital during the week at the presentation of N20 million cash to three star-prize winners and five other One million Naira winners that the move was to ensure the winners invest the money profitable and become business owners.

Regional Sales Director, South-West, Dangote Cement, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje while welcoming the winners and guests to the presentation ceremony said the economic situation informed the decision to ensure that the winning prize money is judiciously applied by its customers who won while the promo lasts.

Mabogunje stated that the promotion was specifically designed to alleviate poverty among the customers giving the global biting economic reality noting that the Chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote is a compassionate person who cherishes wealth distribution.

He urged the customers to continue to patronize Dangote Cement so as to widen their chances of winning pointing out that those who won N5 million never expected they could win so much money and that no matter how bad the nation’s economy is the star prize of N5 million would go a long way in easing the economic tension in homes.

The Dangote Cement boss stated that the company has put in extra effort to ensure that all variety of the cement brand are available in the market so that no category of its customers are denied participation in the promo on account of lack of any brand in the market.

In his own remark, the Company’s Head, Route to Market, Mr. Kayode Akin-Bamidele explained the process involved in winning prizes in the promo saying that it was specifically designed to guarantee winning without the customers going through any lucky dip or a draw sort of.

Speaking further on the distributorship opportunity, Akin-Bamidele said it was a deliberate plan to help the winners invest their prize money to generate more money noting “the situation in the country is seen by the Dangote Cement management as demanding that the company serves as business advisor to its teeming customers to generate wealth.

“That is why we say, once you win N5 million, come and become our distributor, its more money for you because as you know Dangote Cement is in the in thing in the industry and that is how you can generate wealth for yourself and make more money”.

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Kwara State Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Henry Ozobialu who was represented by Mr. Bala Ojile, the Public Affairs Manager said the Commission was satisfied with the clean and transparent process adopted by Dangote Cement in running the promo.

According to him, the Commission would not have endorsed the promo if it found out that it was not genuine but that the presence of the Commission at the prize presentation ceremony was an attestation to the genuineness of the consumer promo.

Some of the winners explained that they initially doubted the genuineness of the promo until they saw that people are winning and their prizes are being given to them. They then thanked the management of Dangote Cement for the good gesture.

Chairman of Block Moulders Association of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter, Chief Omoloye Tajudeen Oyewale commended Dangote Cement management for he promo pointing that his association members had keyed into the promo since it began pointing out that was why many his members have either won One Million Naira or Five Million Naira.

He said there was no doubt about the quality of Dangote Cement and then urged the Company to ensure massive roll out of Blokmaster variant which his association members use for block moulding as that is the brand through which the association members could effectively participate in the promo.

It would be recalled that the Pan-Africa Cement manufacturer had last July unveiled a Spell Dangote and become Millionaires in a season 3 of its Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo, in Lagos during which the Company announced that 500 consumers would win a million naira each, while another 100 would win N5million Naira within four months.

Several other customers apart from those that would win millions of Naira recharge card as consolation prizes, would also win Television sets, refrigerators, Generating sets as well as standing fans.

Caption:

No 5: (l-r) Kayode Akin-Bamidele, Head, Route to Market; Olugoke Kazeem, Winner of N5 million Naira; Tunde Mabogunje, Dangote Cement Regional Sales Director, South West; and Mrs. Hajara Ajibike Sambo, of Moyosore Enterprises, one of the Dangote cement distributors

No2: Winners of N5 million Naira Star Prize (l-R) Representative of National Lottery Commission, Kawara State, Mr. Bala Ojile; Olaoye Tunde Olaleye, (winner);Tunde Mabogunje, Dangote Cement Regional Sales Director, South West; Olugoke Kazeem, (Winner); Abdulkarim Bakara, Dangote Cement Acting Depot Coordinator, South West; Bakare Rahmon Ademola (Winner); Leye Bodunde, Dangote Cement Deputy Reginal Sales Director, South West and Kayode Akin-Bamidele, Head, Route to Market