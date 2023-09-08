CSR Project: Julius Berger renovates, restores dilapidated Primary School in Abuja, FCT

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc recently handed over the renovated LEA Primary School Jahi – Kado Kuchi, FCT Abuja, worth 32.5 million naira, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Known for only excellent quality deliveries in its works, the scope of the project undertaken by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc included the renovation and complete rehabilitation of the 6 classroom blocks, including the roof, walls and classroom floors of the school. It also included the provision of furniture for classrooms and staffrooms, the installation of a playground for the students and a complete repainting of the entire 6 blocks of classrooms.

The intervention was done in collaboration with the Stewards of the Environment for Sustainable Change Initiative (SESCI). Speaking at the handover ceremony, SESCI’s Convener, Mrs Adiza Ujo, narrated the origin of the laudable intervention. According to Adiza, “…we visit schools to promote care for the environment and to also pay school fees for indigent students, but after vising LEA Primary School Jahi Kado Kuchi last year, we realised that the environment is totally unconducive for learning and the magnitude of the rehabilitation work needed to put the school back in shape could only be undertaken by capable and willing corporate organisations. We reached out to a couple of organisations and only Julius Berger responded.“ She added, “In January this year the Julius Berger team came along with us to assess the level of damage and the amount of renovation that needed to be done, and to our surprise, they were ready to singlehandedly finance the project.“ To graphically capture the appreciation and excitement of stakeholders at the handing over ceremony by Julius Berger, Mrs Adiza enthused, “…here we are today, the students are happy, the two communities of Jahi and Kado-Kuchi are happy, the teachers are happy and UBEB is also happy. Julius Berger has done very well, and we want to thank them very much”.

Handing over the completed project, Julius Berger’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mr. James Agama, expressed his excitement at the reception given to the company‘s delegation. He explained that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is committed to improving education and literacy in its project communities and that the company continues to look forward to such opportunities because of the long-lasting positive relationship between the people and Julius Berger. He said that the renovation is one of many other interventions made by the company in the FCT this year. He enjoined the school management to make good use of the facilities provided and ensure that its impact is felt by the children in the communities.

In his appreciation speech, the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) Chairman, Dr. Alhasan Sule thanked Julius Berger for the laudable project. According to him, “the intervention is the largest so far by any private organisation, recorded by the Board in recent time,“ adding that “the initiative proves that Julius Berger truly and indeed cares about its host communities and education.“ With gratitude, Dr Hassan Sule further said and promised, “…we will prove to you that we appreciate what you have done here by ensuring the enrolment of more pupils in this school. We send our appreciation to the Management of Julius Berger.“

Also speaking, the school’s Head Mistress, Mrs Arhanmhunde Edith, thanked Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and conveyed appreciation messages from community leaders and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) to the company.

The FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) Chairman, Dr. Alhasan Sule was accompanied by Mr. Habibah Aliyu-Barau who is the Board’s Director of Primary School Services, and Architect Monsur Muhammed Sule, the Board’s Director of Fiscal and Project Planning.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is a dynamic group of companies, seamlessly expanding horizons from its engineering background into diverse sectors. It harnesses an entrenched culture of excellence, responsibility, courage, and collaboration to sustainably redefine possibilities and shapes industries with ingenuity and unwavering commitment.

