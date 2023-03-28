Court restrains Ayu from parading himself as PDP national chairman

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A high court in Benue state has granted an interim order restraining Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

W.I. Kpochi, the presiding judge, gave the order on Monday while ruling on a motion ex parte marked MHC/633/2023 filed by Conrad Terhide Utaan.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant Senator Dr. lyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed,” the judge ruled.

“The application is supported by a fifteen (15) paragraph affidavit to which is annexed three exhibits as Exhibits A1, A2, and B which are the Applicant’s membership card of the 2nd defendant, receipts for payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed on the 1st Defendant/Respondent by the Igyorov

Council Ward of the 2nd Defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.

“Upon hearing Mr M. T Assoh of Learned Counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M.T Assoh of Learned Counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved.

“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced.

“It is so ordered.”

The case has been adjourned to April 17 for a hearing.

On Sunday, the executive members of Igyorov ward, Gboko LGA of Benue state, passed a vote of no confidence on Ayu over alleged anti-party activities.

The party executives also claimed that Ayu worked against the success of the PDP in his ward and did not vote in the March 18 governorship and the house of assembly elections.