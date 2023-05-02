Corona College of Education matriculates 263 students, introduces entrepreneurship studies during 6th matric

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Corona College of Education (CCED), Ilupeju has stated it will start offering entrepreneurship studies with new students inducted Saturday, April 29, at the college’s 6th matriculation ceremony.

This was as the college enrolled a total of 218 students who were admitted into various college programmes for the 2022/ 2023 academic session in an event hosted virtually and in person.

The CCED Provost, Dr Olajumoke Mekiliuwa, announced the college’s entrepreneurship classes under the skill acquisition programme/ unit during her address to the matriculants.

Mekiliuwa said all CCED students are expected to engage in entrepreneurship classes across various skills and crafts.

“Photography, home furnishing, shoe-making, hair-braiding, footwear-making, bead-making and anyone you choose to come up with,” the Provost declared to light applause.

_MG_0096 Dr Olajumoke Mekiliuwa addresses Corona College of Education 6th Matriculants _MG_0086 Dr Joan Omole addresses Corona College of Education 6th Matriculants _MG_0089 Dr OlajCorona College of Education Matriculants take Matriculation Oath

Mekiliuwa encouraged the new students to take up skills, even as they pursue academic development so they can be well-rounded.

The CCED Provost also told the students that entrepreneurship classes are mandatory, along with other counsels she gave toward academic excellence.

The matriculating students took their oath after the CCED’s Dean of Education presented them to the Registrar.

CCED’s new students span across the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Post Graduate Diploma in Education, Post Graduate Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Leadership and Management.

According to the Provost, 263 students were offered provisional admission into CCED in the 2022/ 2023 academic session with 218 enrolling into the college’s programmes.

Mekiliuwa told the students that by the end of their programme, they would receive the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) certification and licenses at graduation.

Victoria Opawole, an NCE student said she applied to CCED with the counsel of her father, who is also a teacher.

16 Members of the Corona Colllege of Education Academic Board (sitted) with Matriculating Students on the NCE Programme _MG_0136 Members of the Corona Colllege of Education Academic Board (sitted) with Matriculating Students on the NCE and Post Graduate Diploma in Adult Education Programme _MG_0145 Matriculating Students on the NCE Programme of Corona College of Education _MG_0148 Members of the Corona Colllege of Education Academic Board (sitted) with Staff members of Corona College of Education

Opawole said she believed CCED offered more skills aside from teaching. It is her first-degree pursuit.

Another NCE student, Rosewell Akana, said she learned of CCED through their website as she searched for academic programmes for teachers.

Amarachi Peace Onyechi, a teacher at Angels on Mission Nursery and Primary School, Aguda, Lagos learned of CCED through her friend and decided to pursue further training.

Onyechi said she enrolled on CCED’s Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programme out of passion and with the support of her husband.

Another teacher, Dickson Nwoseh said he chose CCED for his PGDE programme because the college website showed students receive their TRCN certification upon graduation.

Nwoseh is a teacher at Temple Secondary School, Ikeja.