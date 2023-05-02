Corona College of Education matriculates 263 students, introduces entrepreneurship studies during 6th matric

Dr OlajCorona College of Education Matriculants take Matriculation Oath
Mekiliuwa encouraged the new students to take up skills, even as they pursue academic development so they can be well-rounded.
The CCED Provost also told the students that entrepreneurship classes are mandatory, along with other counsels she gave toward academic excellence.
The matriculating students took their oath after the CCED’s Dean of Education presented them to the Registrar.
CCED’s new students span across the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Post Graduate Diploma in Education, Post Graduate Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Leadership and Management.
According to the Provost, 263 students were offered provisional admission into CCED in the 2022/ 2023 academic session with 218 enrolling into the college’s programmes.
Mekiliuwa told the students that by the end of their programme, they would receive the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) certification and licenses at graduation.
Victoria Opawole, an NCE student said she applied to CCED with the counsel of her father, who is also a teacher.
