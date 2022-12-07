Champion Newspapers Limited
Commendation Service of Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye , Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion)

By Peter
L-r ...Wife of the Late Archbishop Prof Funke Motunroyo  Olumakiye; Mr. Richard Olumakaiye (Son).Mrs  Helen Orji Sister-in-law)  Mr. Ken Orji Brother-in-law) during the Commendation  Service of Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaye , Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion)    held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos 6/12/2022...  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) EngrGbenga Adebayo; Mrs.  Oluranti  Ademowo and her husband  Emeritus of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rrd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo.

L-r…Lady Adejoke Okeowo ; her husband   Nigerian businessman Sir  Olu Okeowo ; former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP,  Chief Olabode George.

Cross section of the priests.

Cross Section of the judges.

The Corps of Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye, Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion)    being carried by the bears during the Commendation  Service held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos 6/12/2022…  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

