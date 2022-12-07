Commendation Service of Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye , Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion)

L-r… Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) Engr. Gbenga Adebayo; Mrs. Oluranti Ademowo and her husband Emeritus of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) (Rrd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo.

L-r…Lady Adejoke Okeowo ; her husband Nigerian businessman Sir Olu Okeowo ; former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George.

Cross section of the priests.

Cross Section of the judges.

The Corps of Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye, Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) being carried by the bears during the Commendation Service held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos 6/12/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.