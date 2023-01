Collection of PVCs: INEC bows to pressure, extends deadline to January 29 nationwide

Bowing to public pressure and allow registered Nigerians fully participate in the forthcoming elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to Sunday 29th.

The Commission had earlier fixed the collection deadline as Sunday, 22nd January, 2023.

However, following a meeting on Thursday, INEC said it has extended the deadline by eight days.

The INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement.

Titled: Extension of timeframe for collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) nationwide, the statement read, “At its regular meeting held today, Thursday 12th January 2023, the Commission deliberated on a number of issues, including the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) nationwide.

“The Commission is encouraged by the turnout of registered voters and the surge in the number of collected PVCs across the country. In some of the States, as many as 100,000 PVCs were collected in the last five days since the devolution to Ward level started on Saturday 6th January 2023.

“The Commission is determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election. For this reason, the timeframe for collection of PVCs is extended by eight days. Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023. At the moment, the period of collection is 9.00am – 3.00pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays).

“As a result of this extension, there is a consequential adjustment of the collection by location as follows: Collection at Registration Area (Ward) level is extended by one a week from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd January 2023.

“Collection at Local Government level will resume on Monday 23rd – Sunday 29th January 2023.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is investigating allegations of extortion by officials at some of the collection centres and inducement by some unscrupulous voters to circumvent processes in order to obtain their PVCs. Those found culpable will be face disciplinary action and/or prosecution.

“Similarly, the Commission is disturbed by allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations. This is against the law. All bonafide registrants are entitled to their PVCs and to use them to vote on Election Day in any part of the country where they are registered. Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been directed to ensure that no such practices occur nationwide and take immediate disciplinary action against violators.

“For the record, the Commission has printed 13,868,441 PVCs for all new valid registrants as well as applicants for transfer or replacement of cards. Nevertheless, issuing officers should compile any complaints about non-availability of cards and forward them to their immediate supervisors for the attention of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) who shall compile and forward them for necessary action.

“The Commission once again appreciates the patience and perseverance of citizens as we continue to finetune our process to make the collection of PVCs easier”.

It was signed by Festus Okoye Esq.

National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee and dated

Thursday 12th January 2023

In a related development,

the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State, Prof. Sam Egwu, on Wednesday, stressed the need for all politicians in the state to play by the rules of the commission.

He was speaking ahead of the 2023 general elections in Benue State when he received Governor Samuel Ortom, at the INEC headquarters in Makurdi.

However, the aim of the governor’s visit to the commission was not known as Ortom declined to speak with newsmen who approached him at the INEC’s premises for comment.

But, the REC in response to the governor’s visit, assured that the commission would work assiduously to achieve a credible election.

“You are one of the key stakeholders, and your coming to us is an indication that you want the election to be free and fair. Actors do not present their rules. All actors must play by the rules.

“You are right I should have paid a courtesy visit on you but I am in trouble because my security is under threat, this is an election period, and one cannot take anything for granted. Public perception will be an issue if I visit you,” he said.