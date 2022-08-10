CNA charges NASS Staff on enhanced productivity

Clerk to the National Assembly CNA Arc Amos Olatunde Ojo has charged staff of the apex legislative institution to always avail themselves opportunity of training and retraining to improve their productivity at work

He spoke at the opening of a 3-day workshop on Legislative Process organised by the NASS management in conjunction with SAHL Resources Ltd in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the lawmaking function of the legislature cannot be carried out without the support of the bureaucracy which is composed of the staff of the legislative assembly.

He further stated that training and retraining in any organisation is key to its effective performance of its roles adding that it makes the staff more effective in the discharge of its duties.

He said that training is like changing the oil in a parked motor vehicle and added that the importance of training and retraining cannot be overemphasized.

He said: “Training and development of employees assist both the organisation and employees in attaining diverse goals, such as improving morale, sense of security, employee engagement and overall competencies.

“The Legislature is the first among the three Arms of Government – the Legislature, Executive, and the Judiciary.

“These Arms are characterised by the principle of separation of power as each is supposed to be independent of the other.

“The Legislature derives its powers from the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Sections 4(1) and 4(2)”.

He had pointed out that the Legislature is vested with the powers to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation. It is also vested with investigatory powers, financial powers, confirmation and impeachment powers.

He noted that it would not be out of place to use the occasion to remind the trainees that the Legislature is the symbol of democracy all over the world.

He insisted that it is therefore pertinent and incumbent on all lovers of democracy to ensure that this very crucial institution is protected.

The CNA said that the roles of legislative staff in the law-making process are therefore critical to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and is well recognised by management.

He assured that he ‘ll continue to add value to the legislative process and would not underestimate the importance of the services we render to our nation to facilitate quality law making that would promote public order and security.

For a better society