Civil Society Organizations to Educate Nigerians on Seven EU Migration Directives

By Prosper Okoye

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have said that the campaign to

discourage irregular migration to European Union (EU) countries would

achieve significant success, as the strategy of educating prospective

Nigerian migrants on the EU seven legal migration directives has been

adopted.

The Executive Director of the Patriotic Citizen Initiatives, Osita

Osemene said in an interview during a two-day workshop

designed to teach CSOs about these directives that the conventional

method, which solely focused on raising awareness about the dangers of

irregular migration, has proven to be less effective.

“Despite the campaigns over the years, people still embark on

dangerous journeys, acquire fake visas, and get deceived by travel

agents. Instead of obtaining a visa to stay in the EU, they

unknowingly secure tourist visas, leading them to become stranded and

fall into irregular status. We have found that a significant driver of

this occurrence is the lack of information about how and what the

owners of the country require for entry,” he said.

A recent international migration survey shows that 86 percent of

potential Nigerian migrants are unaware of the EU migration options.

Mr. Osemene, who is the Nigerian Technical Assistant to the

International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and

Public Policies (FIIAPP) project said that the workshop idea was

initiated by EU countries.

“They have assembled CSOs from various parts of Nigeria to train them

on the legal pathway to migration, providing the general framework and

directives needed.

“Those trained will conduct step-down training in their local

communities, in addition to offering pre-travel counseling.

“You can’t ask people not to migrate; it is their right,” he maintained.

“The narrative is changing. Instead of merely advising against

following an irregular pathway or trusting fraudulent travel agents,

we will now provide knowledge about the directives.

“By educating individuals on these directives, they can discern fake

opportunities that deviate from the established guidelines.

“When you understand that the EU directives offer opportunities for

travel through contractual agreements, research, academic endeavors,

volunteering programs, or family reunification, and you are aware of

the necessary documents required for visa applications, you won’t be

swayed by promises like ‘I will handle it for you.’

“Knowing the terms outlined in the directives is crucial because

failure to adhere to them can result in serious consequences for which

you alone will bear the responsibility,” he explained, while calling

for the establishment and localization of migration centers in all

parts of the country to implement the new strategy.

Mr. Osemene debunked the notion that traveling through the irregular

route is cheaper.

“It is more expensive, and it is not only about the funds; it also

involves your health and many other factors. You will pay dearly for

it as an irregular migrant,” he said.

He added that the seminar would open up more channels to deliberate

with EU authorities to include Nigeria, like other third-world

countries, in the opportunities outlined in the directive.

Disparities in Treatment for Nigerians:

In an interactive session, CSOs highlighted that Nigerians are not

afforded the same privileges as individuals in other third-world

countries concerning migration, work opportunities, and asylum. “There

are many restrictions that are placed on us as a country. If you read

through most work opportunity adverts, you see that Nigerians are

barred from applying,” Executive Director of Smiles Africa International Youth Development, Purpose Osamwonyi, said

Similarly, Bose Aggrey, the Executive Director of Web of Heart Foundation, shared

a story about someone deported from the UK after 33 years. She also

recalled a time when 55,000 job openings for third-world countries

coincided with the deportation of about 14,000 Nigerians from Germany.

“This made me question why there was encouragement for an additional

55,000 people to move to Germany when there were already deportations

happening. I argued that those who had already gone through processing

and training could benefit from leniency, skill improvement, and

legitimization of their status. However, it was explained that while

this idea has humanitarian merit, putting it into practice might

continue an undesirable pattern.”

Anticipated Outcomes of the Seminar:

Emmanuel Sule, the Executive Director of the Center for Development

and Cultural Interchange, said that the recommendations formulated

would foster safe and regular migration in Nigeria. Some of these

recommendations include:

FIIAPP should ensure support in creating a migrant information center

among the participating CSOs; FIIAPP should provide support for the

translation of the seven legal directives into local languages for

easy understanding; The EU should ensure that the regular migration

pathway is easily accessible to prospective migrants; Inclusion of

Nigerians in all socio-economic opportunities open to third-world

countries; The EU should provide support to returnees by offering

skills and training for their reintegration, while also assisting

those who wish to return to the EU through the regular pathway.

Sule emphasized the significance of the gathering, noting that it

served as an eye-opener to previously unknown European Union policies.

He also highlighted the impact of this newfound awareness, stating

that it would enhance their efforts to educate Nigerians on legal

migration pathways. He believes this could deter individuals from

embarking on perilous journeys through the desert and the

Mediterranean Sea, where many have tragically lost their lives in

their pursuit of reaching Europe.

“The seminar, organized by the International and Ibero-American

Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP) with the

support of the European Union, has played a crucial role in shedding

light on these policies and facilitating discussions to address

migration challenges in Nigeria, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Morocco,

Senegal, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, where the program is implemented.”