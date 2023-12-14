Harmattan: Lagos govt urges residents to ensure precaution for safety

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Wednesday urged the residents to abide by the safety rules and regulations to ensure that the harmattan season would not have negative impacts on their livelihoods.

The government stated, on its side, proactive measures have been put in place to mitigate any disaster.

The advice was given during a strategic meeting of World Bank, Federal Government, Lagos State Government as well as victims of flooding and other stakeholders to mitigate effects of disaster on residents at the office of LASEMA, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said “We are passionate to manage the golden hour, call us in the morning, afternoon and night, we will be there for you.”

Speaking on the setting of harmattan, the DG said, “And I promise you under the leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we will not disappoint you. We have a lot of infrastructure in place. Our fire service has been put on red alert. On water and terrestrial, we have the command control centre. The two control centres are working together.

“We have built a world class personnel on fire management and search and rescue agency. Believe me, I’m highly humbled, we have done everything humanly possible to ensure safety of lives and properties.

“I appeal to the good people of Lagos State, they should remain cal and cool and abide by the rules and regulations. As a government, we have done a lot on our part.”

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Public Relations officer, Ibrahim Farinloye said, “There have been concerns from ECOWAS, AU, and UN over the loss of lives and properties and perennial occurrence of flooding all over the country. If you look at 2022 about 16,000 families were affected by flood in Lagos, livestock, poultry and other related farming activities.”

He stated that the purpose of the meeting was to have disaster risk reduction. “World Bank has a paradigm shift from waiting for incident to happen to. How to reduce the impacts of these disasters.

“The intervention from the Federal Government is still ongoing for the victims as regard the 2022 flooding. As last weekend, we have our thousands of fertilizer, insecticide, seedling against next year.”

