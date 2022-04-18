Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

CIS establishes northern office to expand capital market operations

Business & Economy
By Editor
3

 

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated its office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to expand capital market operations.

The CIS President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Amolegbe said the office would serve as the focal point for expanding capital market activities of the institute in the North and beyond.

“We are continuously striving to amplify and expand our services to our clients in the region while empowering them to meet their investment aspirations.

”The prompt inauguration of the office is to enable it to kick-start operations in the remaining part of 2022. It will be a year full of achievements for the institution,” he said.

Amolegbe quoted the institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr. Josiah Akerewusi, as saying that establishing the office was a good step for the stockbroking business. (NAN)

Continue Reading
Editor 4357 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria’s inflations stood at 15.92 % in March—NBS

World Bank increases mineral survey aircrafts

Excitement trails appointment of Nwapa, Akindele as…

Obaseki seeks support of religious bodies to tackle food…

1 of 215