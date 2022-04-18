CIS establishes northern office to expand capital market operations

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated its office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to expand capital market operations.

The CIS President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Amolegbe said the office would serve as the focal point for expanding capital market activities of the institute in the North and beyond.

“We are continuously striving to amplify and expand our services to our clients in the region while empowering them to meet their investment aspirations.

”The prompt inauguration of the office is to enable it to kick-start operations in the remaining part of 2022. It will be a year full of achievements for the institution,” he said.

Amolegbe quoted the institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr. Josiah Akerewusi, as saying that establishing the office was a good step for the stockbroking business. (NAN)