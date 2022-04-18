Late Makoju: A man cherished by MAN—-Ajayi-Kadir

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commiserated with the entire family, friends, and associates of Late Engineer Joseph Oyeyani Makoju, a long-standing member of the National Council of MAN, over his demise after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, MAN said the news of his passage was sudden and saddening.

MAN said he played a significant role in the advancement of the Association’s advocacy efforts and ranks high in contributions to its growth for more than three decades, adding that Makoju brought his wealth of experience in the public and private sectors to bear in the service of our Association.

Engr Makoju served as the Chairman, of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. He was a leading member of the Non-Metallic and Mineral Sectoral Group. Even after his retirement as the Group Managing Director/ CEO of the Dangote Cement PLC, he was elevated to the prestigious status of Strategic Member of the National Council.

“He will be sorely missed for his all-encompassing knowledge, administrative skills, patriotism, an excellent character in leadership, and immense contributions to the growth and development of the manufacturing sector and by extension the economy. He served the nation as Special Adviser (Electric Power) to President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We pray that his soul will rest in perfect peace and that the good Lord will grant his family and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” MAN said.