Chairman, NIEEE Engr Olalekan Olabode attends Power & Water Exhibition Conference in Lagos

L-r. Trade commissioner India Africa Trade Council.Shri Gagan Araora; presenting the award to Chairman. Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode.

L-r … Trade commissioner India Africa Trade Council. Shri Gagan Araora; Shri Debmalya Banerjee, regional Director ICC; Presenting the award to Consulate General of India, Lagos. Shri Chandramouli Kumar Kern; Executive Manager at SkipperSeil Limited. Shri Ankit Kumar.

Chairman. Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode. addressing the guest.

Cross Section of the participants.

Different stands, during the Power & Water Exhibition Conference on Exploring the Digital Energy Landscape: held at Landmark Centre Victoria Island Lagos. 4/7./2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

