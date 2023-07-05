Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Chairman, NIEEE Engr Olalekan Olabode attends Power & Water Exhibition Conference in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC),  Dr. Tinuade Sanda, MD/CEO of Kaduna Electric Engr Yusuf Usman Yahaya; Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric Plc, Folake Soetan; AGM. Transmission Company of Nigeria Engr Ismail Inuwa Dalhatu; Chairman. Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode, during the Power &   Water Exhibition Conference Exploring the Digital Energy Landscape:    held in Lagos on 4/7/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
24
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r. Trade commissioner India Africa Trade Council.Shri Gagan Araora; presenting the award to Chairman. Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode.

L-r … Trade commissioner India Africa Trade Council. Shri Gagan Araora; Shri Debmalya Banerjee, regional Director ICC; Presenting the award to Consulate General of India, Lagos. Shri Chandramouli Kumar Kern; Executive Manager at SkipperSeil Limited. Shri Ankit Kumar.

Chairman. Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode. addressing the guest.

Cross Section of the participants.

Different stands, during the Power & Water Exhibition Conference on Exploring the Digital Energy Landscape: held at Landmark Centre Victoria Island Lagos. 4/7./2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9634 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 6,2023

Wale Tinubu’s mother Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima, celebrate…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 5,2023

Uchechukwu Emmanuel Kachikwu weds Solumtochukwu Binyelum…

1 of 326