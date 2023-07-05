Champion Newspapers Limited
Ondo Varsity holds 18th Inaugural Lecture

By BISIRIYU
Adekunle-Ajasin-University, Akungba Akoko
20
DAMISI OJO, Akure

The 18th Inaugural Lecture of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, will hold next Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the University Multipurpose Hall by 2pm.

The Inaugural Lecture which will be delivered by a Professor of Adult and Industrial Education, Moshood Ayinde Hassan, is titled, “Tapping the Untapped Wealth: Adult, Non-Formal and Industrial Education on a Mission.”

Prof. Hassan holds Bachelor’s degree in Adult Education and Islamic Studies, a Master’s degree in Adult and Industrial Education, and a Ph.D. in Industrial Education  from the University of Ibadan.

The University don, who is the current Dean, Faculty of Education, is an academic and a researcher of repute with several publications to his credit in national and international journals. He is also a regular speaker and participant at conferences across the world.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Olugbenga Ige, will chair the lecture.

