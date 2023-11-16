Champion Newspapers Limited
Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, wife Ngozi celebrate 60th birthday, 40th Marriage Anniversary in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r...The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi;  the  Celebrant, Mrs. Ngozi Anyaegbu her husband  Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; during the 60th anniversary of Ngozi Anyaegbu & 40 years of Wedding anniversary held in Lagos on 10/11/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
56
Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; his wife Mrs Ngozi and their Children pose with the Anglican Priest at St John Church Falomo.

The  Celebrant, Mrs. Ngozi Anyaegbu and her family  being prayed by the Anglican Priest,

L-r…Former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize; The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi; Chairman of Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eke Ekeoma. his wife MD/CEO of Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi.

L-r… Executive Vice Chairman Techno Oil Limited. Mrs. Nkechi Obi (MON) , Guest, Sylvia Uchechukwu; Brig. Gen B.C Okafor (rtd).

L-r… Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited   High Chief Michael Onuoha; CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu and Chairman of Tetrazzini Group, Prince Donatus Okonkwo.

L-r… Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu,  Lady Uche Umofia, The Celebrate with her husband, Mrs Ngozi & Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu;  Mrs. Josephine & Chief Mike Umeh, Lady Uche Obi.

L-r … Lolo Ada Ngoni; Barrister (Mrs) Uju Odunukwe ; Chief Carol Ufere ; lady Christie Onwuzulike and  Lady Chi. Ziggy Azike.

L-r…  Mrs Toro Aiyenoro;  Mrs  Dayo Igbeta and  Mrs Shola Onyekweli.

L-r… Former Senatorial candidate in Imo state, Charles Ahize; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited  High Chief Michael Onuoha and King David.

L-r … Chairman/ CEO of Chicason Group Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor  (OFR); his wife  Group M/D CHIKASON Groups , Engr Favour Chika-Okafor and  Mrs Ogechi Anusionwu .

L-r… Home Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam; Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money, The Celebrate with her husband, Mrs Ngozi & Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, dancing.

L-r… Authentic   President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6; Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money and a guest.

L-r… TOP fashion journalist, Ruth Osime; Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; with  Udo Onuigbo.

Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr.  Chidi Anyaegbu;  wife Ngozi cutting the anniversary cake with friends.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi  Ekeoma; Lady Adejoke  Okeowo; Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eke Ekeoma; Mrs. Adaobi Nwapa; Real Estate Guru, a Philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, Dr. Ifeyinwa  Irene Nwakwesi (both middle) and others.

L-r… Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu;  Mr Peter Obi, Elder Eke Ekeoma; Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; Adaobi Nwapa and others .

The celebrant, Mrs  Ngozi Anyaegbu dances with her mother.

Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu;  wife Ngozi their children and Grand Children cutting her  60th birthday and 40th Marriage  Anniversary at the reception  Villa Angelia Dome ikoyi in Lagos on11/11/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

